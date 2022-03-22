In Katowice, volunteers dressed up as fairy-tale characters hand out aid packages and small gifts to Ukrainian children fleeing war.
The action takes place at the train station where refugees arrive every day.
The organizer, Vanesa Fraczek, says that the children react very positively, smiling and hugging the volunteers.
Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 2,141,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland.
