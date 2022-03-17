Fire at Kyiv building hit by parts of downed rocket

A fire broke out in a Kyiv apartment building early Thursday after it was hit by the remnants of a downed Russian rocket, killing one person and injuring at least three others, according to emergency services.

Firefighters evacuated 30 people from the top floors of the 16-story building and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

The video shared by the State Emergency Service shows fire brigades trying to extinguish the fire that destroyed upper storeys of the building.