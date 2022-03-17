Fire at Kyiv building hit by parts of downed rocket

A fire broke out in a Kyiv apartment building early Thursday after it was hit by the remnants of a downed Russian rocket, killing one person and injuring at least three others, according to emergency services.
Firefighters evacuated 30 people from the top floors of the 16-story building and extinguished the blaze within an hour.
The video shared by the State Emergency Service shows fire brigades trying to extinguish the fire that destroyed upper storeys of the building.
More No Comment
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
Kyiv residents rescued from burning building after deadly Russian strike
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage
Protesters occupy London home linked to Russian oligarch