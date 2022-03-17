Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick's Day festivities after a two-year halt due to coronavirus, as hundreds of thousands of Irish and international visitors flocked to the capital Dublin and beyond.
Events celebrating Ireland's patron saint were some of the first to be called off in 2020 as mass gatherings were shelved, pubs closed and international travel stopped.
But with restrictions now lifted, Ireland is ready to revel in all things Irish. The government and organisers of Dublin's giant parade are billing this year's event as a symbol of the country's return after COVID.
More No Comment
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
Kyiv residents rescued from burning building after deadly Russian strike
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage