Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick's Day festivities after a two-year halt due to coronavirus, as hundreds of thousands of Irish and international visitors flocked to the capital Dublin and beyond.

Events celebrating Ireland's patron saint were some of the first to be called off in 2020 as mass gatherings were shelved, pubs closed and international travel stopped.

But with restrictions now lifted, Ireland is ready to revel in all things Irish. The government and organisers of Dublin's giant parade are billing this year's event as a symbol of the country's return after COVID.