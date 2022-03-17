Latest Live Coverage

Passengers at the railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on March, 17, 2022.

Ukrainian railway stations including those of Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Kyiv observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of shelling in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, March 17.

