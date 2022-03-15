Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".

Davide Martello, a German pianist, plays the piano by the Ukrainian border in the Polish city of Medyka to "spread the message of peace through music".

"I want to promote thinking without borders. We are not countries, we are people, we should all be connected" he explains.

More No Comment