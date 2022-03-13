Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Dozens detained in Russia for protesting "military operation" in Ukraine

Russia detains more than 250 people for protesting its "military operations" in Ukraine, as the conflict continues for a third week.

In the capital Moscow dozens were arrested in Manezhnaya square, close to the Kremlin.

Police detain people in Saint-Petersburg at rally to protest against Russian military action in Ukraine. People can be seen being carried and walked away by police in riot gear.

More No Comment