Dozens detained in Russia for protesting "military operation" in Ukraine

Russia detains more than 250 people for protesting its "military operations" in Ukraine, as the conflict continues for a third week.
In the capital Moscow dozens were arrested in Manezhnaya square, close to the Kremlin.
Police detain people in Saint-Petersburg at rally to protest against Russian military action in Ukraine. People can be seen being carried and walked away by police in riot gear.
More No Comment
Prayers for 'mercy and peace' at Chisinau cathedral
Tram ride through wartime Kyiv stirs memories of lost city
Heavy fighting leaves much of Volnovakha in ruins
Volunteers travel to Poland to help Ukraine refugees
Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem
Funerals for 3 Russian police officers killed in Uraine
No Comment videos of the week
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town