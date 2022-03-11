China's yearly parliamentary session closes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The annual meeting is a week of highly choreographed meetings laying out the party's political priorities, economic expectations, and foreign policy goals, and this edition comes in a year in which President Xi Jinping intends to further cement his grip on power.
More No Comment
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries
Unexploded bomb defused in Chernihiv
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Latvian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Italian right wing party leader confronted at Polish border
Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square