Roberta METSOLA, EP President, invited Members and Jeanne Barseghian, Mayor of Strasbourg, Borys TARASUK, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, Maria MEZENTSEVA, Vice Chair of the Verhovna Rada's Committee on Ukraine's integration to EU and representatives of the local Ukrainian diaspora, to gather in Agora Bronisław Geremek in the European Parliament in Strasbourg to show solidarity with Ukraine and its people.