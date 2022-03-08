Latest Live Coverage

A costumed demonstrators performs the song "Un violador en tu camino" or A rapist in your path during a demonstration against gender-based violence in Santiago, Chile, 07.03.

Dozens of women staged a protest in front of Chile's presidential palace on Monday ahead of International Women's Day.

The protest was called "Super Feminist Monday" and included the performance "A rapist in your path" popularised by the collective Las Tesis.

