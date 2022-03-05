Latest Live Coverage

Aerial footage shows destruction in Ukrainian town near Kyiv

As Russia continues to bomb buildings across Ukraine, citizens take a stand against the invading forces and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a standing ovation following a speech to the European Parliament.

