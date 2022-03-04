English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: NATO rejects no-fly zone as Russian nuclear plant attack 'kills several'
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 4th – Evening
Updated: 04/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
Ukraine
After moving to Lviv, foreign embassies become busy evacuating expats
no comment
Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Paralympic athletes demonstrate for peace
euronews WITNESS
The backlash against Austria's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
no comment
Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv
Business
Startup movement: top tech descends on Barcelona for MWC
Cinema
The FIFDH dedicates an evening of debate to the conflict in Ukraine
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'totally isolated', says former Finnish prime minister
See
Stranded Kyiv chamber ensemble turn Italian tour into fundraiser
Green News
Europe's biggest nuclear power plant targeted in a fire in Ukraine - but radiation is 'normal'
Latest video
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
After moving to Lviv, foreign embassies become busy evacuating expats
Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Paralympic athletes demonstrate for peace
The backlash against Austria's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv
Startup movement: top tech descends on Barcelona for MWC
The FIFDH dedicates an evening of debate to the conflict in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'totally isolated', says former Finnish prime minister
Stranded Kyiv chamber ensemble turn Italian tour into fundraiser
Europe's biggest nuclear power plant targeted in a fire in Ukraine - but radiation is 'normal'