Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has told Euronews she is working to stop Belarusians from being sent to Ukraine to fight.

It comes amid claims Belarusian forces have entered Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has denied the accusation.

Tsikhanouskaya fled Belarus in 2020 after Lukashenko was announced as the victor of a disputed presidential election. His critics say it was rigged in Lukashenko's favour.

Now, with Lukashenko an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tsikhanouskaya is looking to prevent Belarus from being drawn into the conflict.

"We have to divide [the] regime of Lukashenko and [the] Belarusian people, and now we are trying to help Ukraine in different ways," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"So we work with information trying to spread the truth in Belarus and fight propaganda, you know, to interfere with the information war waged by dictators.

"Also, we mobilise mothers to prevent their sons, brothers and husbands from being sent to fight against the Ukrainians. They [the mothers] have to put pressure on the authorities and military registration offices to demand information about the location of their men, to stop sending them to the front."

