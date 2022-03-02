Another train full of refugees has arrived on Tuesday evening at Budapest Nyugati train station.
Families from all corners of Ukraine, African exchange students and pets were seen coming down from the wagons. Interpreters volunteered to offer their help on the platforms.
Inside, in the railway station waiting room, volunteers from the Red Cross and the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid distributed some donations brought in. The tables were overflowing with long-lasting food and cleaning products.
Actors from the Radnóti Theatre also helped out. Toys for babies and diapers are still in great need in the Hungarian capital city.
