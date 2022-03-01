Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Kyiv resident, holding his daughter and hugging his wife, next to bus destined for Poland at Lviv central station.

Some Ukrainian families are being forced to separate to find safety or join together to protect and defend their country from the Russian invasion.

The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

The number was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.

More No Comment