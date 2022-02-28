Ukrainians in Mariupol sheltered in a gym on Sunday to wait out the fighting which raged on outside.
Many of those taking refugee had young children with them.
As the Russian invasion continues, the shelter has experienced a lack of drinking water, food and gasoline for generators.
Many at the shelter remembered the shelling in 2014, when Russia-backed separatists briefly captured the city.
Despite the circumstances, the people at the shelter try to be optimistic about a possible peaceful solution to the conflict.
