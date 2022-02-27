Latest Live Coverage

Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling

Three blood donors were wounded, and one died after Kharkiv Regional Blood Service Centre was hit by shelling on Friday.

After the shelling, the staff had to move all the equipment down to the cellar which now serves as the centre's main unit and bomb shelter.

Some donors had to spend the night inside to wait through the shelling.

The staff work around the clock, receiving 350 donors a day.

