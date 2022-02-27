Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling

Three blood donors were wounded, and one died after Kharkiv Regional Blood Service Centre was hit by shelling on Friday.
After the shelling, the staff had to move all the equipment down to the cellar which now serves as the centre's main unit and bomb shelter.
Some donors had to spend the night inside to wait through the shelling.
The staff work around the clock, receiving 350 donors a day.
More No Comment
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Europe's landmarks turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'
Air raid sirens go off in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine
Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine