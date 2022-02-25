Hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine seek refuge in a train station in Poland.

Many of those at the station in the city of Przemysl already have Polish residency or work in the country, while others were back in Ukraine visiting family and friends when the Russian invasion started.

Many packed what they could in a small suitcase or bag and hopped on the first train to Poland.

They ended up in Przemysl which sits close to the Ukraine border, since it is a transit point for the rest of the country.

There they wait for trains to take them to cities and villages where they have family or friends, with some even waiting for the next train that would them take farther away from the conflict.