Hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine seek refuge in a train station in Poland.
Many of those at the station in the city of Przemysl already have Polish residency or work in the country, while others were back in Ukraine visiting family and friends when the Russian invasion started.
Many packed what they could in a small suitcase or bag and hopped on the first train to Poland.
They ended up in Przemysl which sits close to the Ukraine border, since it is a transit point for the rest of the country.
There they wait for trains to take them to cities and villages where they have family or friends, with some even waiting for the next train that would them take farther away from the conflict.
More No Comment
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'
Air raid sirens go off in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine
Long lines of traffic heading out of Ukraine capital
Collectors return to Madrid for Art Fair
Protest in Paris and Berlin over Russia action on Ukraine
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas