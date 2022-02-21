The towering floats of the Viareggio Carnival are back.
Last year, the pandemic forced the event to shift from its traditional February slot to September, with just 5,000 spectators allowed to attend.
But with vaccinations rolled out and the coronavirus threat downgraded, the seaside promenade is packed once again for the spectacle.
The 2020 carnival managed to sneak in just before COVID-19 shut the country down, so it's just 2021 that was disrupted.
But for the people of Viareggio and the artists who create and operate the floats, this year still feels like a rebirth.
