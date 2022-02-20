Malians gather in the capital Bamako to celebrate the withdrawal of French troops. They celebrate France's departure by burning a European flag, with some demonstrators carrying placards with messages such as "Thanks Wagner" and "France is a terrorist nation".
Mali's army-led government on Friday asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state "without delay", calling into question Paris' plans to pull out over several months.
A Malian government spokesman added in a statement announced on public television that the results of France's nine-year military engagement in the conflict-torn country were "not satisfactory".
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he was withdrawing troops from Mali after a breakdown in relations with the nation's ruling military junta.
France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to combat a jihadist insurgency that emerged one year prior. It currently has around 4,600 troops stationed across the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.
More No Comment
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers