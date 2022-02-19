Runners in Denmark's capital reveled in a special night-time run through the city, enjoying the light sculptures that are being displayed as part of the Copenhagen Light Festival. Around 1,500 runners took part in the event despite the wind and rain that battered the city. The 7.5 kilometer (4.6 miles) course toured through the fifty light sculptures across the city. Many of the runners wore strings of lights to join in with the celebration. The Copenhagen Light Festival is an annual event to celebrate light as the country comes towards the end of the cold and dark winter months.
More No Comment
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth