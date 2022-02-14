euronews_icons_loading
Arrival of vehicles of the anti-pass convoy on the parking lot of Auchan Fâches-Thumesnil near Lilles, France.

Anti-vaccination pass convoys stop by near Lille after Paris protest on their way to Brussels.

Coming from all over France, several dozens of vehicles from anti-vaccination pass convoys are stopping at the parking lot of a supermarket in Fâches-Thumesnil, near Lille.

Several of them are determined to head for Brussels to protest in front of the European institutions.

