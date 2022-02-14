Anti-vaccination pass convoys stop by near Lille after Paris protest on their way to Brussels.
Coming from all over France, several dozens of vehicles from anti-vaccination pass convoys are stopping at the parking lot of a supermarket in Fâches-Thumesnil, near Lille.
Several of them are determined to head for Brussels to protest in front of the European institutions.
More No Comment
