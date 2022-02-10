A water rescue training session took a real-life turn for suburban St. Louis firefighters this week when crews sprang into action to save two teenagers.
Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews were finishing up training Tuesday on Creve Coeur Lake when they spotted two people running on the lake, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As they watched, the ice covering the lake broke and the two people ran through.
Firefighters in training, along with Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, quickly rushed to pull the two teenagers from the icy lake within minutes.
