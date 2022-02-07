Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions

Hundreds of fans are waiting near the Léopold-Sédar-Senghor international airport for the return of the AFCON Champions Senegal.
After years of underachievement, Sadio Mane's Senegal finally lived up to their billing as Africa's outstanding team with victory in the Cup of Nations, even if they did it the hard way in the final against Egypt.
Africa's top-ranked national team and 20th in the world, Senegal lost the last Cup of Nations final in 2019, falling 1-0 to Algeria in Cairo, never recovering from a second-minute goal.
They also lost the 2002 final on penalties to Samuel Eto'o and Cameroon, a few months before becoming one of just three African teams to reach a World Cup quarter-final.
More No Comment
Senegalese celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations victory in Dakar
70 foot-high Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished
Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil
Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Lunar New Year parade in central Thailand
5,000 blooms on display at Kew Gardens orchid festival
Scraping a living: salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert