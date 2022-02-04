Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 4th – Morning Updated: 04/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Ukraine crisis: US accuses Russia of forming fake plot as invasion pretext
Boris Johnson aide resigns over PM's 'inappropriate' Jimmy Savile slur in parliament
Scraping a living: salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Re-working the working week
'Arthur Rambo': a French film about the pitfalls of fame in the social media age
Northern Ireland first minister resigns amid post-Brexit discontent
La Endiablada: Spain's loud, colourful, dancing devil festival
How is Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics with no snow?
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
VAR: Has it improved football or has it made it worse?