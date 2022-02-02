Ukraine crisis: MPs hold up flags to thank countries for their support

Ukrainian MPs held up flags in parliament to thank the countries they feel have shown support to Kyiv amid warnings of a Russian invasion.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's border, but Moscow has denied it wants to start a war.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian MPs held up several countries' flags, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Surrounded by the flags, one politician, Sofiya Fedina — speaking in English — said she wanted to thank partners who "stand side by side with Ukraine".

It came after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the diplomatic and military support provided to his country in recent weeks.

He said that "diplomatic support for Ukraine is the largest and most unconditional since 2014 and it continues. Military and technical assistance to Ukraine is the largest, most valuable and continues to arrive".

The Kremlin is seeking legally binding guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO, a halt to the deployment of the military alliance's weapons near Russian borders, a rollback of the alliance's forces from eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, Russia's president Vladimir Putin said the US had ignored Moscow's demands over NATO.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Then, pro-Russian separatists declared independence from Kyiv in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, sparking a conflict with the Ukrainian army that has killed more than 14,000 people, according to the UN.