Residents on Reunion Island prepare for tropical cyclone Batsirai, which is due to pass through overnight. Currently 285 km north of the Reunionese coast, the storm has already brought heavy rains and wind gusts.
Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds battered the Indian Ocean island nation.
Tropical cyclone Batsirai passed within about 130 kilometres (80 miles) of the holiday paradise, bringing heavy downpours and winds of around 120 kilometres per hour, with a peak of 151 kilometres per hour recorded in the capital Port Louis.
Life was brought to a standstill, with public transport cancelled, shops and banks shut, and air and sea travel halted.
At least 7,500 homes were without power after the winds knocked down trees onto electricity lines, according to the local electricity board. The telephone network was also disrupted.
More No Comment
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims
Unique parallel freeride event at the Corvatsch North Face in Silvaplana, Switzerland
Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year
SpaceX launches Italian satellite
Bolivians march for justice against gender violence
Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling
Anti-immigration protestors destroy Venezuelan migrants' belongings
Nearly 10,000 anglers attend world's largest charitable ice fishing co
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum