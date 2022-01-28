Thermal waterfall in Toplita frozen for the first time in recent years

Thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, frozen for the first time in recent years. Although this rarely happens, the recent negative temperatures during the night had led to the freezing of the thermal waterfall. Water curtains turned into unreal lacework.

A monument of nature, the Toplita thermal waterfall is a unique geological ecosystem, stretching over 500 square meters in the Mures river meadow.

Famous for its beauty, the waterfall was formed by limestone and travertine deposits, brought in by the thermo-mineral waters over hundreds of years.

The road to the waterfall is not easy at all, but tourists say that the stunning scenery created by the waterfall is worth the effort.

The Toplita thermal waterfall was declared a natural monument, a protected area of ​​national interest and a biological and landscape nature reserve 22 years ago.