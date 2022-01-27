After decades of civil war, landmines and unexploded bombs still contaminate large tracts of South Sudan's landscape, threatening the lives and livelihoods of its residents.
In the village of Gondokoro, a few kilometres from the capital Juba, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) removes explosive remnants of war.
