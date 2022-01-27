Residents in Jerusalem woke on Thursday to a blanket of snow that covered some of the city's most iconic sites.
The Old City's ancient rooftops were white and the golden Dome of the Rock mosque was dusted in snow.
White-flecked church crosses and mosque minarets jutted up toward the grey sky.
A winter storm has been battering the eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East.
Snow rarely falls in Jerusalem.
More No Comment
Dining with the undead in Riyadh, Saudi
Romania starts vaccinating children aged 5-11
Slovak flying car gets approval from civil aviation regulators
Australia: Thousands participate in 'Invasion Day' protests
Tiger sculptures and totem poles decorate the streets of Taiwan
Athens residents enjoy snowy day on the foothills of the Acropolis
South Korean business owners shave heads to protest restrictions
In Reunion Island, sea turtles equipped with beacons to help meteorologists
Unique icebreaker cruise crosses through frozen Baltic Sea
Bolivia releases condor into Andean region
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans