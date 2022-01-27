Portugal election: how the left's odd political coalition was born

As part of our coverage of Portugal's upcoming election later this month, we look at the unique circumstances that enabled socialist prime minister António Costa to come to power in 2015. Despite winning fewer votes than the centre-right, he was able to form an unexpected alliance with the Communist Party and the Left Bloc.

This new political era was dubbed the “geringonça". A Portuguese word used to describe an unusual contraption that in spite of all its complicated mechanisms somehow still works.

