In Saint-Leu, on Reunion Island, migratory turtles equipped with beacons are released into the Indian Ocean. Thanks to these beacons, they will be able to transmit temperature, depth, salinity and conductivity data in real time, especially in areas close to the eye of cyclones, which satellites are unable to cover.
More No Comment
Unique icebreaker cruise crosses through frozen Baltic Sea
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension
Tourists in Machu Picchu evacuate flooded town
Joint effort in Peru to save stricken sea birds after oil spill
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies