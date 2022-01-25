euronews_icons_loading
Loggerhead turtle Tiago moving in the sand until the ocean, in front of a crowd of spectators

In Saint-Leu, on Reunion Island, migratory turtles equipped with beacons are released into the Indian Ocean. Thanks to these beacons, they will be able to transmit temperature, depth, salinity and conductivity data in real time, especially in areas close to the eye of cyclones, which satellites are unable to cover.

