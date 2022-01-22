Volunteers, environmentalists, authorities and workers from Lima's zoo have joined efforts in Peru to tend to animals on the capital's beaches, affected by an oil spill earlier this week.
A surge of waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Toga, caused a Repsol tanker to drop and spill its cargo of 6,000 oil barrels while offloading at a refinery.
Peru has declared the spill an environmental emergency.
At Cavero Beach, one of the most contaminated areas of the spill, volunteers on Friday collected carcasses of dead animals and trapped others alive to remove the oil from their feathers and fur.
The National Forestry and Wildlife Service on Friday said they had recovered 51 birds of different species from Ancón, Ventanilla and Chancay beaches.
Among the rescued animals, six were Humboldt penguins, considered a vulnerable species protected by the Peruvian and Chilean laws.
Dozens of cranes, cormorants, and seagulls also fell victim to the disaster and are being treated by specialised technicians.
Lima Zoo, known as the Legends Park, is believed to be hosting several of the recovered animals in their enclosures, although there is limited space for them.
More No Comment
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies
Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics
Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific
Funeral held for India's tiger 'supermum' Collarwali
Peru oil spill clean up ongoing after volcano eruption in Pacific
Kiev residents bathe in Dnieper River to mark Epiphany
Hokkaido town tests ice carousel in frozen lake
Dutch theatres and museums host hair salons
Syria: Snowstorm hits displaced people in Afrin.
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges