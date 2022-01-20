euronews_icons_loading
Cremation ceremony for one of India's most famous tigers

Forest officials and local villagers hold a cremation ceremony for one of India's most famous tigers, Collarwali, who died this week aged 16. The tigress lived in the Pench Tiger Reserve in central Madhya Pradesh state, where she gave birth to 29 cubs in eight litters over her lifetime, earning the nickname 'supermum'.

