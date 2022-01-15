Dozens of freight cars are broken into every day in Los Angeles by thieves who take advantage of train stops to loot packages purchased online, leaving behind thousands of stale boxes and products that will never reach their destination.

Many large US mail order and courier companies such as Amazon, Target, UPS and FedEx are affected by these thefts, which have exploded in recent months.

Rail operator Union Pacific has seen a 160% increase in these thefts in Los Angeles County since December 2020.

The damage caused by these thefts in 2021 amounts to some $5 million.