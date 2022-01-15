Dozens of freight cars are broken into every day in Los Angeles by thieves who take advantage of train stops to loot packages purchased online, leaving behind thousands of stale boxes and products that will never reach their destination.
Many large US mail order and courier companies such as Amazon, Target, UPS and FedEx are affected by these thefts, which have exploded in recent months.
Rail operator Union Pacific has seen a 160% increase in these thefts in Los Angeles County since December 2020.
The damage caused by these thefts in 2021 amounts to some $5 million.
More No Comment
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.
Tunisians defy ban to protest against president
New equipment centre opens for Russian Olympians
Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sri Lanka: elephants feeding in garbage dumps
Masked dancers chase away evil at a festival in Bulgaria
India: Thousands take holy dip in Ganges amid COVID fears
Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan
Indian villages fish collectively during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival
Devastating flooding displaces thousands in Brazil
Taiwan gay couple confirm court adoption ruling with legal documents
In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku