Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics

Protesters in Jakarta on Friday called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Dozens of young protesters gathered outside the Chinese embassy in the Indonesian capital ahead of next month's Games.
The US government and the British, Belgian, Dutch and Canadian parliaments have said Beijing's policy towards the Uighurs amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity.
An estimated one million or more Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities are living in internment camps, which China describes as vocational training and education centres.
Beijing says the measures it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.
More No Comment
Sri Lanka: elephants feeding in garbage dumps
Masked dancers chase away evil at a festival in Bulgaria
India: Thousands take holy dip in Ganges amid COVID fears
Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan
Indian villages fish collectively during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival
Devastating flooding displaces thousands in Brazil
Taiwan gay couple confirm court adoption ruling with legal documents
In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle
Croatia police display drugs seized in two raids
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli