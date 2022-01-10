euronews_icons_loading
A teacher welcomes back students during a classroom lesson on day one of re-opening schools in Kampala, Uganda.

Schools in Uganda reopen nearly two years after learning was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the world's longest school closure.

Students at a school on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu are given the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as the landlocked Himalayan country sees an uptick in fresh cases.

More No Comment