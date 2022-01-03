The Berlin club scene began supporting the vaccination campaign in the German capital on Monday, opening its doors to welcome vaccinators.

People can get vaccinated at the "Sage Beach", with three other clubs also joining the campaign during the week, offering around 4,500 vaccinations.

Because of the measures taken against the coronavirus, many clubs are closed.

The club community has repeatedly called for more people to be vaccinated and for the government to allow dancing with proof of a negative COVID test.