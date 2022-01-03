The Berlin club scene began supporting the vaccination campaign in the German capital on Monday, opening its doors to welcome vaccinators.
People can get vaccinated at the "Sage Beach", with three other clubs also joining the campaign during the week, offering around 4,500 vaccinations.
Because of the measures taken against the coronavirus, many clubs are closed.
The club community has repeatedly called for more people to be vaccinated and for the government to allow dancing with proof of a negative COVID test.
More No Comment
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
India begins vaccinating teens as virus cases spike
Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home
Swimming group holds annual New Year's day plunge in Boston
Fire burns Parliament building in Cape Town
Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip
Berliner and Dutch honour the New Year's dip tradition
Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Sheikh Jarrah
Shoppers rush to evacuate store as wildfire nears
Snow covers fire-scarred Colorado neighborhood
Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port
Snow, ice close COVID test sites in Seattle-area