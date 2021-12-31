Snow, ice close COVID test sites in Seattle-area

Amid a COVID-19 surge, health officials closed coronavirus testing sites or reduced hours in the Seattle-area because of days of snow and freezing temperatures.
The Seattle has been hammered by cold fronts that brought inches of snow and below freezing temperatures leaving roads slick with ice.
More snow fell overnight Wednesday, forcing more closures of COVID-19 testing sites throughout the region. Some sites are open but operating under limited hours and by appointment only.
In Tukwila, many cars drove by a testing site run by King County.
