France to take on EU's rotating presidency

France will take on the rotating EU presidency from January 1.

It comes during a key period for French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to run for reelection in April.

"If I had to sum up in one sentence the goal of this [EU] presidency, which will run from 1 January to 30 June, I would say that we must move from a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a powerful Europe in the world, fully sovereign, free of its choices, and master of its destiny," Macron said, laying out France's plans.

Take a look at the video above to learn more about France's goals for the six-month presidency.