Humanitarian organization Sea-Watch said Monday its ship in the Mediterranean Sea had rescued nearly 450 migrants in five operations over the Christmas period. The NGO said 444 people remained onboard its Sea-Watch 3 vessel after a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter had been evacuated for medical reasons. Footage released by Sea-Watch showed its personnel transferring migrants to its ship after being found floating on the sea in packed rubber dinghies. A statement from Sea-Watch urged European authorities to offer the migrants a port of safety as weather conditions were \u0022deteriorating\u0022.
