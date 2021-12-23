Man City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, bringing the number of charges the defender faces to seven allegations of rape and one of sexual assault against five different women.

Mendy was charged last week for the latest count of rape but was subject to reporting restrictions.

The latest charge, announced on Wednesday, relates to a woman and is alleged to have taken place in July this year.

Earlier charges are said to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021.

The 27-year-old defender appeared alongside his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, who is also accused of serious sexual offences against women.

Both the defendants' legal teams have applied to have the charges dismissed.

Mendy was refused bail and has been held in a prison in Liverpool since his arrest last August.

He was suspended by Manchester City when he was charged last summer.

The football player joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times. He has made a total of ten appearances for the French national team.

Benjamin Mendy is due to go on trial next year.