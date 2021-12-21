euronews_icons_loading
Santa Claus roaming the streets of the Iraqi town of al-Hamdaniya, accompanied by donkey cart.

Locals dressed up as Santa Claus roam the streets of al-Hamdaniya, a Christian town overrun by the Islamic State group in 2014, in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq, distributing sweets to children to "put a smile on their faces".

