Dancing drummers in Gitega, Burundi.

In Burundi's capital, drummers take part in the final of a drumming competition between participants from all of the country's province.

Listed as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO since 2014 , the ritual dance of the royal drum is "a practice that shows happiness" and a tradition that Burundians hope to preserve and share with the world.

