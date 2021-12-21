In Burundi's capital, drummers take part in the final of a drumming competition between participants from all of the country's province.
Listed as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO since 2014 , the ritual dance of the royal drum is "a practice that shows happiness" and a tradition that Burundians hope to preserve and share with the world.
