Santa visits children in Amazon riverine communities

Santa Claus went around the Solimões River Saturday, stopping at riverine communities along the jungle shoreline in the Amazon basin to bring gifts for the children and Christmas cheer for everyone else.
Since 1998, the project "Friends of Santa Claus" distributes gifts to children throughout the Amazon state.
Santa Claus along with volunteers travelled by boat to deliver toys for 500 riverine community children along the shore of Solimões River.
"I'm really happy to bring some happiness to these children, this region, that many had never seen Santa Claus around here, had never received a toy," said local teacher Edelson da Costa.
In 23 years, the project visited more than 500 communities, bringing joy to more than 150 thousand children.
