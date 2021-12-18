Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.
At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.
The typhoon slammed into the country’s southeastern coast Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after with entire provinces still without power and cellphone connection.
The national police reported at least 19 dead but did not provide other details.
More No Comment
Sea of Japan coast receives heavy snow leading to disruption
Dead, injured amid severe floods in northern Iraq
Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march
Sky-high mural honours hometown hero Lionel Messi
Typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
New York Christmas lights welcome the festive season
After mega tornado, Kentucky desperate for Christmas salve
Pilgrims get a lift with robotic suit in development by Japanese university and airline
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual
Ash cleanup operation on La Palma
Colombian mariachis react to the death of musician Vicente Fernández