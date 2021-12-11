People gather in Vienna's main square to protest against recent Covid-19 measures enforced by the government including mandatory vaccines by February and restrictions. Those who have turned up to demonstrate say that 'we no longer have a democracy' and lament children being unable to socialise because of their parents decision not to vaccinate them.
In Luxembourg, demonstrators hold hand and chant "Freedom" while the riot police stands ground.
In the centre of Madrid, Spain, the throng held aloft banners with messages disparaging the vaccines and protesting against what they consider an organized plan to control society and restricts citizens' rights.
Spain has a high vaccine uptake, with close to 90% of people eligible for the jabs receiving them.
