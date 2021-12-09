Bikers dressed up as Santa Claus parade to raise donations for those in need

Dozens of bikers paraded through the streets of the Coimbra dressed as Santa Claus to help collect donations for people in need.
Some bikers wore a suit, a cap and a beard of Santa Claus, others only with the symbolic red cap, but all with the same solidarity travelled yesterday morning the main streets of Coimbra.
The tour, organized by Motorcycle Club of Center, intended, once again, to bring gifts and smiles to institutions of a social nature working in Coimbra.
