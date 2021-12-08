An aquarium in Bangkok celebrates Christmas by holding special shows which divers are dressed up in Santa Claus costumes to feed sharks and fish.
The event with will be held once a day from December 14 to December 26, 2021.
An aquarium in Bangkok celebrates Christmas by holding special shows which divers are dressed up in Santa Claus costumes to feed sharks and fish.
The event with will be held once a day from December 14 to December 26, 2021.
More No Comment
Migrant puppet in London as border control debated
Chile congress approves same-sex marriage bill
Azeri army defuse and destroy landmines left behind after the war
Health workers try to storm minister office in Brussels
Firemen search for survivors after building collapses in France
Eurozone finance ministers celebrate 20 years of European currency
More than 500 toy makers show off their teddy bear creations
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion
Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break
Houses buried as Mount Semeru death toll rises to 13
Famed Manger Square Christmas tree lit up
High altitude heroics in Rio from French slackliner
All aboard the 'Samba Train' for the first time since COVID