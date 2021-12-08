People queue outside a COVID-19 testing station Wednesday near Seoul Station as South Korea's number of daily new coronavirus infections hit another record, surpassing 7000 cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Earlier this month, the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and tightened travel restrictions as fears grew about the strain's impact on the country's ongoing Covid surge.
More No Comment
Migrant puppet in London as border control debated
Santa brings Christmas gifts to fish in Bangkok aquarium
Chile congress approves same-sex marriage bill
Azeri army defuse and destroy landmines left behind after the war
Health workers try to storm minister office in Brussels
Firemen search for survivors after building collapses in France
Eurozone finance ministers celebrate 20 years of European currency
More than 500 toy makers show off their teddy bear creations
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion
Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break
Houses buried as Mount Semeru death toll rises to 13
Famed Manger Square Christmas tree lit up
High altitude heroics in Rio from French slackliner