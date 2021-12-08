euronews_icons_loading
Person receives COVID-19 test in Seoul, South Korea.

People queue outside a COVID-19 testing station Wednesday near Seoul Station as South Korea's number of daily new coronavirus infections hit another record, surpassing 7000 cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Earlier this month, the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and tightened travel restrictions as fears grew about the strain's impact on the country's ongoing Covid surge.

