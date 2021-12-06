The 'Hello Teddy!" exhibition in Moscow is a celebration of the classic cuddly toy.
More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing their bears.
The event is now in its 12th year and organisers say there is nothing like it anywhere else.
The trade fair of collectible toys features handcrafted teddy bears of all kinds, sizes, and materials as well as other handmade animal toys.
And as the festive season approaches, there are even bear themed Christmas tree decorations available.
Traditional teddy bears here have been constructed with glass eyes and fabric that is sewn together.
The bears may evoke memories of childhood. but not all are aimed at little ones.
Prices for bears here range from 500 to 50,000 Roubles (6 to 600 euros), some toys being real pieces of art.
The exhibition ran from 3 to 5 December.
